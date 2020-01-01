Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid back to winning ways with 1-0 victory over Granada

The Ghana midfielder was part of the Rojiblancos contingent that recorded their first league win in over a month

Thomas Partey featured as claimed a 1-0 victory over Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night, their first win since the start of the year.

The last time Los Rojiblancos tasted a league win was at home to on January 4.

Since then they have drawn once and lost twice, including last week’s derby defeat to city rivals .

More teams

This time, it was Angel Correa’s sixth-minute strike that made the difference.

Partey played the whole game and got booked in the 68th minute, his ninth of the season.

The 26-year old international was at his solid best in midfield again, stringing together 52 accurate passes and 71 touches.

Article continues below

He had a 100% success rate with his aerial duels (four from four) and made one interception, two tackles and three clearances.

’s 3-0 win at earlier in the day means Atleti stay put in fourth place, but are under threat from who could leapfrog them should they see off on Sunday.

A visit to the home of Los Che on Valentine’s Day is next on the agenda for Partey and his teammates.