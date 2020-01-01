Thomas Partey: Ghana waiting on Arsenal over midfielder's availability for Afcon qualifiers

The West Africans are yet to determine the fate of the 27-year-old in relation to their upcoming games against Sudan

are refusing to rule midfielder Thomas Teye Partey out of their upcoming 2022 (Afcon) qualifying assignments despite Goal confirming the player is out of the games against Sudan.

The midfielder sustained a thigh injury while in Premier League action for Arsenal against on Sunday, leading to his substitution at half-time.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta failed to rule out the 27-year-old from Ghana's games after the final whistle, opting to wait until the player undergoes a medical scan to ascertain the nature of the injury.

However, Goal has reported the club has decided to keep the midfielder in London during the international break to monitor his situation, effectively ruling him out of his country's November Afcon qualifiers.

“We’re expecting information on Thomas Teye Partey today from Arsenal,” Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications director Henry Asante Twum told Nhyira FM on Tuesday.

“We’re waiting on whether he will be available for the Black Stars ahead of the doubleheader against Sudan in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"Whether he comes or misses the game, I don’t think it will affect us too much. I don’t also think the exemption of some players will affect the results but I think it will rather be an opportunity for the new players to prove their capabilities."

Ghana are set to host Sudan in a Group C matchweek three showdown in Cape Coast on Thursday, five days before travelling for the reverse fixture.

"We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let's wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is," Arteta said after his side's 3-0 home loss on Sunday.

Asked whether Partey stood a chance of joining up with Ghana during the upcoming international break, Arteta replied: “I don't know. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him.”

Goal had since been informed it was decided Partey will be staying at Arsenal due to the injury and will continue to receive treatment to ensure he returns to fitness as soon as possible.

The Ghana deputy captain joined Arsenal in a long-term deal worth €50 million from in September. He has made five league appearances in all competitions so far for The Gunners.