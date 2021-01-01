'This season leaves me with a bitter taste' - Barcelona outcast Pjanic posts Instagram message demanding answers

The Bosnian midfielder took to social media to express his frustration over a lack of regular minutes following the Blaugrana's final game of 2020-21

Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic has posted an Instagram message demanding answers after being left "with a bitter taste" at the end of his first season at Camp Nou.

Pjanic arrived at Barca from Juventus last June in an exchange deal that saw Arthur move the other way, bringing to an end his four-year stay at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bosnian established himself among the top midfielders in Europe during his time in Turin, but has so far been unable to live up to the same high standards in La Liga.

What's been said?

Pjanic has had to make do with a bit-part role in Ronald Koeman's squad over the course of his first season at Barca, and took to social media to vent his frustration following their final-day victory over Eibar - during which he made a 16-minute cameo from the bench.

"Honour the shirt. Respect the team. Give everything on and off the pitch," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"This is what you deserve Barcelona. This is what I have done with my teammates from day one.

"This season leaves me with a bitter taste & questions that still need answers."

Pjanic's record at Barca

Pjanic featured in 30 games across all competitions for the Blaugrana in 2020-21, but only started 13 games, including just six in La Liga.

The former Juve star has yet to record a single goal or assist in Barca colours, and was left out of Koeman's squad for the 4-0 Copa del Rey final victory over Athletic Club on April 17.

The bigger picture

Pjanic has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou ahead of the summer transfer window, but he still has three years left to run on his current contract.

He has previously insisted that he plans to remain on Barca's books for the foreseeable future despite a lack of regular minutes, while outlining his ambition to win the Champions League.

However, Pjanic has also lamented a lack of direct communication with Koeman over his situation, telling Mundo Deportivo in March: "Of course, I did not sign for Barca to leave the following year, I signed to make history at a club that had been on my path for many years.

"I've come to Barca to win the Champions League, that's my goal. I never give up. If I don't play, the next morning I am training harder than ever so that the coaches will notice that I am not giving up.

"Koeman doesn't talk much to players so what I have to do is keep working to be ready when he needs me."

