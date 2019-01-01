'This means a lot' - Nigeria's Okeke on winning debut with Madrid

The 19-year-old is delighted to start on a winning note with new Spanish side over Real Betis in the Liga Iberdrola contest

international Chidinma Okeke has revealed that her winning debut with Madrid in Sunday's Liga Iberdrola game 'means a lot' to her.

The 19-year-old, who sealed her move to last week, started for Oscar Fernandez' side in a 1-0 home win over .

The defender put up a solid display as they matched their visitors for 90 minutes before claiming an injury-time winner through Fernandez Pablos at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera.

The former FC Robo star, who featured for the duration, said she is pleased over making a bright start to life in the Spanish top-flight.

"First official match, first win! I feel great to record a winning debut with Madrid in Spain on my first professional game," Okeke posted on her Twitter account on Monday.

"This means a lot to me.thanks to the fans and kudos to my team's fighting spirit against Real Betis. Looking forward to more wins this season."

Okeke will hope to build on her impressive debut when Madrid travel to face in their next fixture on September 15.