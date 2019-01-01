'This isn't a team at all' - Neville says Solskjaer must dismantle Man Utd after Huddersfield draw

The Red Devils slipped up in their penultimate game of the season to kiss goodbye to the Champions League, much to the former defender's frustration

Gary Neville has torn into after their 1-1 draw at Huddersfield on Sunday, saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must "dismantle" the squad to turn the situation around.

The Red Devils slipped up against bottom of the league and already relegated Huddersfield as an Isaac Mbenza goal in the second half cancelled out Scott McTominay's eighth-minute opener.

The result leaves United fifth in the Premier League and four points behind , who occupy the final qualification spot. With just one game left, the Red Devils will have to make do with football next term.

After making Solskjaer the club's permanent coach after handing him a three-year contract, the Old Trafford club are expected to make several changes to the squad in the next transfer window.

They are already looking to appoint their first director of football, with the likes of former Red Devils stars Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar as well as 's Paul Mitchell all linked to the role.

And United icon Neville believes Solskjaer will have to make big changes to the team to make them competitive again, pointing ot Mauricio Pochettino's work at as an example to follow.

"As a manager, you want to like your team," Neville said on Sky Sports. "I look at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I can't imagine he's down there thinking he likes watching this lot - I don't.

"This isn't a team at all. It reminds me of the Tottenham group Pochettino inherited, with Kaboul, Adebayor, Capoue in, a group of individuals without any real spirit - he dismantled it piece by piece.

"Ole will need to do the same, it'd be nice if the club got an experienced sporting director to help him, but the shambles of that recruitment reported in the press this week hasn't helped."

In the second-half of the clash, Solskjaer brought 19-year-old Tahith Chong and 20-year-old Diogo Dalot, which Neville took as a sign of Solskjaer giving up on the bigger names available.

"Ole's had enough," Neville added. "He's thought: 'I'm going to stick a kid on, I might as well'."

United have not won any of their last five games in all competitions - losing three - and end their season with a home clash against next week.