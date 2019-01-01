'This is up there with the best' - Henderson hails comeback as one of Anfield's greatest nights

The Liverpool captain basked in an incredible come-from-behind victory as the Reds topped Barcelona on Tuesday

Jordan Henderson hailed 's comeback as "unbelievable" while calling Tuesday night's thriller one of the best nights in Anfield's history.

The Reds were down 3-0 following the semi-final first leg at , as a Lionel Messi masterclass and a goal from former Liverpool star Luis Suarez seemingly doomed the Premier League contenders.

But an early Divock Origi own goal gave the Reds hope and a 1-0 lead at halftime before substitute Georginio Wijnaldum provided two quick goals off the bench to open the second half.

Wijnaldum's finishes leveled the scoreline at three apiece, but a bit of quick thinking from Trent Alexander-Arnold led to an Origi goal as the full-back quick played a corner to find the Belgian all alone in the centre of the box.

That goal gave the Reds the win and, as Henderson says, arguably the most famous night of all of the famous nights at Anfield

"Unbelievable. I don’t think many people gave us a chance. We knew it would be difficult but still possible," Henderson said after the comeback.

"The belief we have in the changing room is amazing. We knew we could do something special at Anfield. Look at the fans and the lads – this is a special night. This is up there with the best.

"We wanted to start fast. We got an early goal which helped. It wasn’t just the goal, it was getting after them and putting them under pressure. We knew if we showed personality and heart then we’d have a chance."

With the win, Liverpool advance to the Champions League final for the second consecutive season, having lost to in last year's finale.

Once there, they'll take on either or in Madrid as the Dutch side nurse a 1-0 advantage following a first leg win in London.

Liverpool also have the Premier League to contend with and one more match at Anfield to face as the Reds host on the final matchday of the league season.

They currently trail by one point, and a Reds win coupled with City dropping points against could see the Reds push on for a Premier League title.