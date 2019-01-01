'This game has had everything!' - Red card and double VAR drama highlight wild Man City-Wolves match

The first half at Molineux saw plenty of dramatic events as Ederson was sent off and Raheem Sterling opened the scoring

and played out a wild first half on Friday that saw a red card within 12 minutes and penalty drama 10 minutes later that saw VAR used twice in two minutes.

With the game at Molineux scoreless, Conor Coady found a streaking Diogo Jota with a long ball over the top of City's defence.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson decided there was no other option but to charge out of his box, and the Brazilian upended Jota well outside of the box after the Wolves attacker had dinked the ball over him.

Referee Martin Atkinson didn't hesitate in showing Ederson an immediate red card, leaving City down to 10 men with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Claudio Bravo was introduced in place of Sergio Aguero, who was making his first start since November after recovering from an injury.

Though they were down to 10 men, Pep Guardiola's side did get the game's first goal – albeit in bizarre fashion.

Leander Dendoncker took down Riyad Mahrez in the box and after a VAR review, City were awarded a penalty.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved from Raheem Sterling's spot-kick but after another VAR check, it was determined Wolves encroached on the penalty and Sterling was given another shot.

Amazingly, Sterling saw his penalty saved by Patricio again on his second try, but the rebound fell kindly for him to sweep home into an empty goal.

Naturally there was plenty of reaction to the wild events at Molineux on social media.

Ederson's red card against Wolves is the first he has received in his league career.



4 - Ederson is only the fourth goalkeeper to be sent off in the opening 12 minutes of a Premier League game; on the three previous occasions this has happened, none of the three teams receiving the red card went on to lose (W1 D2). Hope. #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/GEp3PkUTjX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2019

I mean, that's a VERY harsh red card given Ederson didn't actually make a challenge and Jota let his arm catch the goalkeeper's midriff. But if you come out that far and don't win the ball, you're asking for trouble. — David Mooney (@DavidMooney) December 27, 2019

Blimey. Ederson red card. Such a risk for keepers to charge out of their box unless they’re 100% sure of being first to the ball. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 27, 2019

Ederson sent off for Manchester City.



how can you call encroachment on Wolves and allow a retake when City have a player further into the box than anyone else? pic.twitter.com/hm8zsw5Lqo — daniel (@StolphDarbeam) December 27, 2019

The First 30 Minutes | Summarised:



1. Ederson Sent Off

2. Bravo On

3. VAR Review Penalty Claim

4. VAR Award Penalty

5. Sterling Misses Penalty

6. VAR Review Encroachment

7. VAR Awards Penalty Re-Take

8. Sterling Penalty Saved

9. Sterling Scores Rebound#WOLMCI @premierleague — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 27, 2019

🗣️ Premier League fans: "Finally, a gameweek without any VAR controversy"



"It's not football any more," chant Wolves fans. "F*ck VAR". — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 27, 2019

Theatrics from Mahrez, then surely City players were encroaching more on the missed penalty? Don't let anyone say VAR doesn't help City! Is that the 2nd time they've missed a penalty but had it retaken until they score. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) December 27, 2019