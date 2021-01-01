Thiago Silva's wife lauds Werner for scoring against Real Madrid after previously mocking him for first-leg miss

The Germany international, who fluffed his lines in the first leg of a meeting with the Blancos, has helped to book a Champions League final berth

Timo Werner has won over Thiago Silva's wife with his crucial goal in a Champions League semi-final showdown with Real Madrid, with the German forward having previously been mocked by the spouse of a club colleague.

A big-money addition at Stamford Bridge has found the going tough at times in the final third this season, with his lines fluffed again during an initial meeting with the Blancos that saw Thibaut Courtois producing one stunning stop from close range.

Failure to find the target in that contest resulted in Chelsea heading back to Stamford Bridge with a heavyweight contest locked at 1-1 and with a final berth still very much up for grabs.

What has been said?

Silva's wife, Belle, said on her Instagram account after seeing Werner squander a golden opportunity in Spain: "This is karma, guys.

"Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?'

"We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don't want to score, I don't know why they don't score."

Silva's response

Werner has been the first to admit that he has fallen short of expectations on the goal front this season, but he stil has 12 efforts to this name.

The most recent of those was recorded against Real in west London, with the 25-year-old reacting quickest to nod into an empty net as a clipped effort from Kai Havertz looped up off the top of the crossbar.

Thiago Silva was on the field to celebrate with Werner, while his wife was changing her tune at home.

Belle Silva posted: "Werner, very good! That's what I'm talking about.

"You know how to score a goal! You are the best my friend, love you!"

How did Werner react?

Werner has learned to turn a deaf ear to any detractors, having been around long enough to know that one performance can change everything, and has no issue with comments coming out of the Silva household.

He told Sky Deutschland after helping to Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over Real and a shot at European glory: "Sometimes that can happen when the emotions are flowing.

"Thiago apologised directly to me the next day. That is why the matter was cleared up.

Article continues below

"So I'm all the more delighted that today I not only pleased her, but also the other wives of my team-mates.

"Hopefully I, or we, can get them to cheer again. It's the best thing that the women are happy at home, and that the fans are happy."

Further reading