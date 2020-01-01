Thiago back in Bayern training after three-game absence

The Spanish midfielder looks ready to return for the German champions, but Lucas Hernandez is still training individually

Thiago Alcantara has returned to training after missing 's first three fixtures following the resumption of the 2019-20 season through injury.

The midfielder sat out the victories over , and due to muscular problems.

The international took part in the team session on Tuesday as the leaders prepared for Saturday's meeting with .

Lucas Hernandez, who suffered adductor problems in the 5-0 win over Dusseldorf at the weekend, could only train individually, while long-term absentees Niklas Sule and Philippe Coutinho continued their fitness programmes.

A win for Bayern at the Bay Arena could be a crucial moment in this season's title race, as they continue to chase down an eighth successive domestic crown.

Hansi Flick's side are seven points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table with only five matches left, with the trip to -chasing Leverkusen likely to be the most challenging of their remaining games.

Bayern's current crop are also on course to replicate the treble-winning heroics of the class of 2012-13, with a DFB Cup semi-final showdown against Eintracht Frankfurt to look forward to and a second-leg meeting with to come in Europe.

The reigning German champions beat the Blues 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on February 23, thanks to a Serge Gnabry double and a Robert Lewandowski effort.

Lewandowski has been in red hot form for Bayern this term, with his latest brace against Dusseldorf taking his tally to 43 across all competitions.

He has also now also found the net against all 18 clubs in the Bundesliga, with Flick telling a post-match press conference of the Polish striker's feat: "I told Lewandowski I was surprised to hear that he had not yet scored a goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf and that he should change that as soon as possible.

"And of course he did."