'They're complaining all the time' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at Class of '92

The former Manchester United striker hit out at the club's legends, saying they've had their time in the spotlight

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit out at 's famed Class of '92, saying they should stop criticizing the club's current state as they've already had their time to shine.

The famed class, which included David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes, helped lead the club to new heights, winning a number of trophies under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Even after their departures, the group is still very much associated with the club with several routinely analyzing the team in their role as pundits.

But Ibrahimovic says the former players need to stop comparing their successes to the club's current standing and should instead focusing on how they can help if they are so interested in restoring glory to Manchester United.

“They are not there any more. They are on TV and complaining all the time because they are not active in the club," Ibrahimovic told the Mirror.

“If you want to work in the club, go and search for work in the club.

“So you cannot be on TV and always complaining and criticising. Yeah, ok, you’ve had your time, we know it.”

The Swede, who was with the club from 2016-18, went on to say that even those outside of the club should stop comparing the team to Ferguson's old standards and should be more realistic about the current team.

Ibrahimovic scored 17 goals in 28 games for the Old Trafford club under the guidance of then manager Jose Mourinho, before leaving the club to join side in March 2018.

Mourinho was sacked in December, becoming the third full-time head coach to be dismissed since Ferguson's 27-year tenure ended in May 2013.

David Moyes and Louis van Gaal also failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two trophies during his time in charge.

Since Ferguson's departure, United have won one , one League Cup and the , although interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has impressed since taking over from Mourinho.

And Ibrahimovic has urged United to put the Ferguson era behind them by plotting their own path to glory.

“Everything that happens is judged by the era of Ferguson. They are saying if Ferguson was here, this would not happen, Ferguson would not do it like that.

“Ferguson would do it like this. Everything was Ferguson.

“If it was me, I would say I don’t have Ferguson any more. And I come here and I want to make my own history, I want to make my own story.

“So I do not want to hear what happened before. I want to do it in the present. You come in with a new mentality.

“Ferguson has his place in history at this club but now the club continues. It has to find its own identity and it is difficult.”