'They got away with murder!' - Keane slams Man Utd players for role in Mourinho sacking

The former Red Devils captain has blasted the current squad for their behaviour leading up to the Portuguese manager losing his job

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed his former side's players for their role in the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho had a high-profile falling-out with club-record signing Paul Pogba, leaving him on the bench throughout his final game in charge - a 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

But former Republic of Ireland midfielder Keane feels that the players have gotten away with shirking their responsibilities so far this season, instead allowing Mourinho to shoulder all of the blame.

"The players got away with murder. They hide behind the manager. They have thrown him under the bus," Keane told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You would fall out with these players. Players who turn up overweight, do not train properly and are not producing... For some to down tools, shame on some of those players.

"I am not Jose's biggest fan, but I can't tolerate footballers who hide behind agents, their pals in the media - it is a bit of a joke."

The 47-year-old then blasted the mentality of modern players, both at United and elsewhere.

"I was a bit old school. But I would call it not old school, but good school.

"Whatever has gone on at the club, when you go on the pitch - particularly at a big club like United - you go out and give your all, no excuses.

"This idea that these players are upset... It is not just United, but the modern player. They are not just weak players but are very weak human beings. You cannot say a word to them.

"Players are quick to hide behind social media, their cars and their girlfriends, the whole lot.

"I was very lucky with the dressing room I was in. There were good men, good leaders and characters, but that is in shortage in the game now.

"It would not have happened in our dressing room. We would not have tolerated lads not putting a shift in."

United's trip to Cardiff City on Saturday is their first since Mourinho was axed, and new caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes the reins for the first time against the club he managed during the 2013-14 campaign.