'Today there is no Mbappe' - Real Madrid president Perez insists failed transfer for PSG star is 'forgotten' after Champions League triumph

The Blancos chief revelled in a "perfect season" for the club following their 1-0 showpiece victory over Liverpool

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that the club's failed transfer for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is already "forgotten" after their Champions League triumph at Stade de France.

Madrid's preparations for their 17th European Cup final were overshadowed by the Mbappe transfer saga, which ended when the forward announced his decision to sign a new contract at PSG on May 21.

Mbappe had reportedly agreed on terms with Los Blancos before performing a U-turn on his future, leaving the Spanish giants stunned, but they did not let it affect them on Europe's biggest stage.

What did Perez say about Mbappe?

Madrid lifted the Champions League trophy for a record-extending 14th time on Saturday night, beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris thanks to a second-half goal from Vinicius Junior.

Perez was asked whether he was still frustrated about missing out on Mbappe after the game, but he issued a swift response to make it clear that he has already moved on.

"Today there is no Mbappe, today there is a Real Madrid party," said the Blancos chief.

"Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players. The Mbappe issue is forgotten, nothing has happened.

"Madrid has had a perfect season and it is a forgotten issue."

Madrid have 'beaten the biggest budgets'

Madrid saw off PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City en route to the final, despite being billed as underdogs in all three knockout stage ties.

Liverpool were also strong favourites to come out on top in the showpiece, but Perez has not been surprised to see Madrid defy the odds again.

The Santiago Bernabeu president has explained what sets his club apart from the rest, adding: "We have beaten the biggest budgets, that is why they also have the best players and they have been highly valued by everyone.

"But the difference is that in Madrid we do not distribute any dividends, the dividends that we distribute are the way to understand the football, the way of understanding values, dedication, sacrifice, fighting spirit, communion with the fans, values ​​that we have inherited from Don Santiago Bernabeu.

"I have always tried to stay on the path that Santiago Bernabeu marked out for us."

