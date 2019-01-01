'There is no competition between us - Neymar insists he and PSG team-mate Mbappe have good relationship

The Paris Saint-Germain stars have worked well together on the pitch and the Brazilian claims they are good friends off the pitch

Neymar has denied a rivalry exists with team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

The pair are two of the most valuable players in the world and have accounted for nine of PSG's 14 goals over the past four matches in all competitions.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel applauded their partnership following the recent 3-1 win over and both will need to shine if the side are to achieve glory this season.

There have been suggestions that international Mbappe, 20, has occasionally felt frustrated with perceived favouritism towards Neymar, but the Brazilian insists there is no hidden animosity in their friendship.

"My relationship with Kylian is very good," Neymar told France Football.

"We are good friends and help each other to win matches, to score goals. I feel that there is something special. There is no competition between us.

"We help each other to score goals. When one of us scores, he tells the other one: 'now is your time.'

"This is the way to be in football – be a good team-mate, otherwise things won't go well."

Neymar was involved in a transfer saga earlier in the year, with a possible return to failing to materialise before the deadline.

PSG fans initially gave the international a hostile reception on his return to first-team action, but he has reintegrated himself with some key performances.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Tuchel insisted Neymar, 27, was in a good frame of mind in the French capital.

"Between him and me, not much has changed," Tuchel said at a news conference ahead of the Coupe de la Ligue clash with Le Mans on Wednesday.

"We have always had a good relationship. He's happy and expects the team to continue to grow.

"He is accepted in the dressing room. He is extraordinary and is gaining physical capacity at the moment.

"He still has a big heart, he always speaks frankly. He loves football and playing in a competitive team. We can enjoy it, it's great."