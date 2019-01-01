'There could be two major purchases' - Napoli boss Ancelotti expecting further transfer activity

The Serie A side have been linked with a move for James Rodriguez, as they look to keep up with defending champions Juventus

manager Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that his side will make two more major signings before the transfer window closes.

Ancelotti has already seen his club make one major signing this summer, with Greek defender Kostas Manolas arriving from Roma for €36 million (‎£32m/$41m).

But with eight-time defending champions continuing to strengthen, having signed Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this week among a host of other moves, Ancelotti knows his team must continue to add players as well.

Ancelotti​, whose side finished in second place last term, 11 points back of Juventus, is expecting his team to do just that.

"There could be two major purchases," Ancelotti told TV Luna after a 5-0 friendly win over Serie C side Feralpisalo.

"The board takes care of the market," the Italian continued. "We have very competent people who know what the team needs. On August 31 we will all be happy."

Napoli have been continually linked with a move for 's James Rodriguez, whom Ancelotti managed at the Bernabeu as well as with .

Ancelotti is hopeful that a deal can get done, but has stressed that negotiations for the 28-year-old could take a "very long time."

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurntiis said earlier in the month that Real Madrid’s demands for the player were unreasonable.

The deal has been further complicated by Atletico Madrid’s interest in the former man, who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup.

James himself is thought to be keen to reunite with Ancelotti.

In addition to the Colombian star, Napoli have also been linked with 's Mauro Icardi and winger Nicolas Pepe as attacking options.

Ancelotti is also keen to keep some of his side's key players from departing, including left-back Mario Rui, who started 17 league matches for Napoli last term.

"Mario Rui is not for sale," Ancelotti said. "With [Faouzi] Ghoulam they form a solid and well-knit pair. He had a good season last year and we have no intention of letting him leave."

Napoli continue pre-season preparations on Wednesday with a game against Cremonese, before they take on European champions next Sunday.