‘There are bigger problems than watching football’ - Kroos provides update on Real Madrid quarantine

The club have been on lockdown since Thursday after a member of the basketball team tested positive for coronavirus

midfielder Toni Kroos says there are "bigger problems than watching football" as he provided an update on his quarantine situation.

Madrid's players are currently at home as a precaution after it was announced that a member of the club's basketball team had contracted Covid-19.

The two squads share many facilities in the Spanish capital, including the canteen and hydrotherapy amenities, meaning some of Zinedine Zidane’s players may be infected too.

The club’s training ground was sent into lockdown after the announcement, with then postponing at least the next two rounds of matches, citing Madrid’s quarantine as one of the reasons behind their decision.

Since then, the , and have all been postponed, as well as the other top-flight leagues across Europe.

Kroos appeared via FaceTime on German talk show Late Night Berlin to explain the situation the players are currently undergoing.

“‘Real stars in quarantine' - that always sounds bad, but we are just at home," said the 30-year-old.

“Everything is okay. They rightly sent us home after there was a positive case among our basketball players, with whom we sometimes work relatively closely.

“So it was sensible to send us home. Me and my family are fine, no symptoms. We are fit.”

"With three children at home, it doesn't get boring. If you look left and right, the main thing is that we are doing well.”

Since the start of their suggested 15-day quarantine period, Madrid have also learned that Euro 2020 will be delayed until 2021. international Kroos was set to play a key role under Joachim Low in the tournament this summer, but says that such issues are of little importance compared to more serious problems caused by the virus.

“Nobody knows when [football] will go on again,” added the midfielder. “But you have to honestly say that it is secondary.

“When football will be played again is at the bottom [of the list of priorities].

“The main thing is how to get this invisible opponent away again and how to get back to normal. There are many other bigger problems than watching football again.”