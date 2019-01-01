"The war has just started" - Yusri laments imports' performances and KL's wastefulness

Kuala Lumpur boss Yusri Che Lah is unhappy with his charges' wastefulness in front of the goal, in their 1-0 home defeat to Terengganu on Friday

Kuala Lumpur (KL) succumbed to their third straight Super League defeat this season, when they were beaten 1-0 by Terengganu FC at home on Friday.

Although KL were asking most of the questions in the first half, they failed to put away their chances. Instead, centre back Igor Zonjic netted the only goal of the game in the 69th minute, to give the visitors their first win of the season, and condemn the City Boys to their third successive defeat.

KL head coach Yusri Che Lah was visibly upset in the post-match press conference, levelling criticism at some of his team's foreign players, and questioning the club board's decision to sign them.

"We're still making errors, but on the other hand, with the arrival of Luke Woodland (centre back and new signing), my defence is more organised. And he is the only foreign player on our roster that I selected myself. This shows that I need the board's support, especially on foreign players' signing. I have to say the truth even if it will jeopardise my position here.

"Not all of them played badly, but most glaringly they failed to convert the numerous chances had in the first half. There were three clear chances and they went astray. In comparison, against Pahang and JDT earlier my players still managed to score goals. Tonight they created more chances, yet weren't able to convert even one.

"As foreign players, they should realise that nobody knows what is going to happen when the second [transfer] window opens, whether they're going to stay or go. But now that they have the chance to play, they need to grab the chance to show who they are and their importance to the team," explained the former Malaysia international.

But Yusri vowed to rally his charges, who are yet without a point this season, to do better in the coming matches.

"The boys, especially the foreign ones, must understand that this is not the end. The war has just started for all of us. We need to stay united. I've seen progress, it's just that we haven't been able to get the results that we want," said the former Perlis and Kelantan coach.

