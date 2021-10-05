The UnstoppableYou challenge: Behind the scenes and funniest moments
Combining football with challenges will always generate funny moments that are a delight to watch.
Our talents: Farah Jefry, Moe Sabri and Julian Funnybone, who joined Goal for the #unstoppableYou challenges by Power Horse, had their shares of funny and epic moments:
Watch it here:
Editors' Picks
- Giuliano Simeone: Can Cholo's teenage son be a success at Atletico Madrid?
- How Brexit made Chelsea look to non-league for next wave of talent recruitment
- Rooney, Reyna, Fati & players who made their international debut at 17 as Spain wonderkid Gavi aims to join illustrious list
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Will the Nations League finals provide a late twist?
Farah Jefry Pyramid challenge blooper:
2- Farah Jefry 2nd challenge blopper:
3-Moe Sabri's Cross bar challenge blooper:
3-Moe Sabri's goalkeeping challenge:
5-Julian Funnybone on target challenge blooper: