'The situation is unpleasant' - Martinez wants resolution to Icardi drama

The situation between the striker and the club is problematic for everyone, according to his fellow Argentine

Lautaro Martinez has called for an end to the ongoing stand-off between and former captain Mauro Icardi.

Striker Icardi has not played for the club since being stripped of the armband by head coach Luciano Spalletti last month.

But despite his absence, Inter climbed to third in with a thrilling 3-2 win against rivals AC Milan on Sunday.

Martinez scored what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot but the attacker still wants compatriot Icardi back.

"The situation is unpleasant, it is not at all nice for both Icardi and the group," Martinez said to TNT Sports.

"However, we can only continue to train and play with maximum commitment.

"We are employees and, as such, we must always be available to the club, but we hope that everything will be resolved as soon as possible.

"Icardi, his entourage and the club will decide. We try to stay focused on our work."

There was renewed optimism earlier this week that the situation would be resolved, as Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara said "peace is near."

Icardi's return would be welcomed by a club fighting for their spot for next season.

Inter sit two points ahead of city rivals Milan, who are in the fourth and final Champions League spot, with six points back of the Nerazzurri.

Icardi has scored nine league goals in 20 appearances in 2018-19 thus far.