'The problem is that I’m always seen as the idiot' - Nara insists Icardi will sign new Inter contract

The Argentina international forward has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Real Madrid but is close to extending his stay at San Siro

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara has delivered an insight into talks regarding a new contract for the Inter captain and is adamant an agreement will be reached.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have both been linked with moves for the Argentina international, who has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances for the San Siro club this season.

Icardi's current deal expires in 2021 but in an attempt to ward off interest from afar, both parties are keen to extend the agreement.

Chief-executive Giuseppe Marotta is unconcerned by the delay to the 25-year-old signing fresh terms and his representative is similarly confident a deal will be achieved.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw with Sassuolo, Nara told Italian TV show Tiki Taka: “Mauro isolated on Saturday? Yes, it can happen but it’s said that he’s always the culprit.

“He’s there, he’s used to it, he’s the captain. Games like these happen, but the rumours about his renewal haven’t destabilised him.

“A champion like him doesn’t feel any pressure. He can be very cold and these things don’t bother him.

“Neither Mauro nor I have ever asked for anything, The problem is that I’m always seen as the idiot.

“When the club decide it’s the right moment to call us, we’ll answer and sit down with them.

“There’s a real possibility of him staying at Inter for a long time.

"An agreement soon? I’ve received positive signals, so I hope it can be an important week: my phone is on and for me he’ll renew 100 per cent, even if I haven’t talked to anyone yet.

“I don’t like hearing people say Inter’s dressing room depends on Mauro’s renewal because it’s the same as saying Inter are a weak club and that’s not true at all."

Icardi has not appeared to have been distracted by speculation over his future or the delay to him signing a new contract.

Luciano Spalletti's side are third in Serie A, eight points ahead of fifth place Lazio in the race for Champions League qualification.

Their attempts to end the campaign with a piece of silverware will resume when they face the Rome club in the Coppa Italia quarter-final and then Rapid Wien in the Europa League last-32.