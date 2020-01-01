‘The Premier League needed finishing’ – Liverpool star Henderson backs Project Restart

The Reds captain has explained that he never feared losing the title over the coronavirus crisis

captain Jordan Henderson has given his backing to Project Restart, claiming that the Premier League season needed to be completed somehow.

The go-ahead has been given for the season to be completed from June 17, following what will be a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus, which has seen more than 270,000 people infected in the UK, with close to 40,000 losing their lives.

Clubs have started to step up their preparations to conclude the campaign, which has seen Liverpool establish a 25-point lead over , leaving them searching for only two victories to lift the trophy.

With that in mind, Henderson does not feel it was possible for the season to be called null and void.

He was asked if he ever felt it was a possibility by TalkSPORT and replied: “Not really.

“I think obviously for us we still think we’ve got work to do, and we have. We’ve got nine games left and we want to win as many of them as possible.

“And that was all our focus was on really in terms of just wanting to get back and waiting for the right time to go back.

“I was always under the impression that, not only for us but for the rest of the league, it needed finishing at some point.”

He is thrilled to be back training after the unexpected lengthy layoff, which has presented a new challenge of building fitness mid-season.

“The weather’s been good to make it even more difficult, but it’s been good to get back out there,” he said.

“At first it was in small groups for the first week, which actually was quite good.

“It sort of eased us back in again, a little bit of light training, some decent sessions.

“And then obviously we went into the bigger group now and full-contract training, so that’s been really good.”

And meeting up with his colleagues has been a pleasure, as he explained: “That’s been brilliant, just being back and obviously training.”

“Seeing the lads on a day-to-day basis again and just having that banter.

“You do miss it, so it’s nice to be back and hopefully we can just continue like this until the games get played again.”