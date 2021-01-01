'The news is pretty good' - Kane confident of swift return from injury, says Mourinho

The England international could be back on the pitch quicker than originally expected after coming off at half-time against Liverpool

Harry Kane is confident of a swift return from injury, according to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who says the "news is pretty good" with regards to his recovery time.

Kane missed Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Brighton on Sunday night after damaging both his ankles during a heavyweight Premier League clash against Liverpool three days earlier.

The England international was forced to come off at half-time during the 3-1 defeat, with Mourinho revealing post-match that the striker would be sidelined for at least a "few weeks".

Spurs looked well below their best in the absence of their star striker at the AMEX Stadium, with Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale ultimately proving to be an unworthy replacement through the middle.

Mourinho's men must now dust themselves down before a London derby clash against Chelsea on Thursday, which Kane will also miss, but he could be back on the pitch sooner than originally expected.

Tottenham's Portuguese head coach has revealed that a talismanic figure is not expecting to be sidelined for long, having dealt with similar issues in the past.

“The news is pretty good news,” Mourinho told the club's official website. “After Liverpool, no idea. Then the next day, we were thinking about three weeks, something like that.

"I don’t want to be super-optimistic, but Harry is optimistic, he has the experience of some injuries in his ankles and in Harry’s mind, it’s a couple of weeks, so let’s see if he’s right.”

Kane was in contention to win the third Golden Boot of his career before suffering an untimely fitness setback, with 12 goals recorded through his first 19 Premier League appearances of the season.

The 27-year-old is three behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the individual prize, but has also received plenty of praise for his general team play over the past few months.

The Spurs frontman has laid on 11 assists for his team-mates in 2020-21, as his partnership with Son Heung-min in the final third has reached even greater heights than in previous years.

Ex-England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been among those to hail Kane for dropping deeper to affect games, as he told BT Sport at the start of the month: "He reminds me more and more of Wayne Rooney. Rooney used to drop into pockets, the number 10 role, he could play high up. He could do everything.

“Once he (Rooney) got into areas, he’d search a pass out. He (Kane) is all about creating opportunities to shoot or create a chance for someone else.

“Coming from deep, he has the awareness of knowing where other people are. He creates havoc when he is on the ball.”