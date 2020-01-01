The New Kaka and inspired by De Bruyne: Meet Real Madrid & Barcelona target Igor Gomes

The Ballon d'Or winner admits there is plenty he shares in common with the young hopeful, who is now being followed by both Clasico giants

's quest to continue snapping up the best of 's young talent shows no sign of slowing down. Having captured Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Reinier and Eder Militao in recent seasons, they have now set their sights on Sao Paulo sensation Igor Gomes.

The record European champions may have to fight for the 21-year-old midfielder's signature though, as none other than arch-rivals are also tracking his movements ahead of a prospective battle once the transfer window opens.

A native of Sao Jose do Rio Preto, nestled in the agriculture-dominated interior of Sao Paulo State, Gomes came through the ranks of local sides America and Tanubi before moving to the Tricolor at the tender age of 14.

In 2016 while still just 17 he was promoted to the club's Under-20 ranks, winning the Copa do Brasil at youth level before breaking through to the first team at the end of 2018. Since then he has become a fixture in the Sao Paulo team, winning comparisons to a club idol of yesteryear in Kaka for his brilliant passing and threat around the penalty area – even from the man himself.

“It is not good to make comparisons, it puts a lot of pressure on him, but he does remind me a lot of myself in his playing style,” the World Cup-winner told reporters. Gomes is also keen to forge his own path and bases his game on another star, explaining to Globo: “[Kaka] had his career and I have mine, which is just starting now. I'd rather not be labelled 'Little Kaka'.

“Now in my position the most complete player is [Kevin] De Bruyne. He helps in defence, scores, assists, controls play, dictates the tempo. I try to watch that and put the best aspects in my own game.”

Gomes will not come cheap. His contract runs through to 2023 and includes a buyout clause worth €50 million. Sao Paulo, however, are realistic: the financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19-imposed recess mean they may have little choice but to sell if Madrid or Barca come calling. “I think it is tough for him to stay much time due to his age and talent,” Tricolor coach Fernando Diniz signalled to Radio Transamerica in April.

“Sao Paulo will not escape [the crisis], nor will almost any Brazilian club. The clubs have to sell to meet their financial obligations. Up to a point, the club will be almost forced to sell.

“If you ask me what I want, it is clear: for him to stay as long as possible because he is a player with ability which is hard to find in Brazilian football, maybe in the world. He is vital for us.”

The youngster's profile as a natural attacking midfielder with impeccable technique and a knack for finding himself in the right place at the right time arriving late in the box is attractive to both Clasico rivals, each of whom have shown a certain lack of incisiveness in attack at points this season. Unlike previous Madrid signings, moreover, Gomes also boasts ample experience at senior level, racking up almost 50 appearances for Sao Paulo including two stints in the Copa Libertadores.

Juni Calafat, the Madrid super scout responsible for the signing of, among others, Rodrygo, Vinicius and star Fede Valverde, has long been paying close attention to Gomes' talents as he has risen up the ranks at Sao Paulo.

Barca too are keeping their eye on the 'New Kaka', while, as the youngster's agent Wagner Ribeiro – formerly a part of Neymar's management team – affirms, there are plenty of other suitors elsewhere in Europe, telling ESPN in March: “There are clubs like , and Barca who have already shown interest in Igor.”

Madrid have made a point of signing for the future over the last few transfer windows. Aside from the aforementioned Brazilians, Valverde was also snapped up while still a teenager from Penarol in Montevideo, while in Europe the likes of Martin Odegaard, Andriy Lunin and Brahim Diaz have all come to swell the Blancos ranks. With an enviable scouting network across the world, particularly in Brazil, and Florentino Perez's access to millions, the giants tend to get their way when it comes to the transfer market.

This time though, Barca look set to push their Clasico adversaries all the way for the latest hot talent to come out of . Gomes is making a lot of new fans in Brazil with his calmness on the ball and eye for goal, and come June attentions will only increase on the cultured playmaker as Sao Paulo brace themselves for a bidding war over his services.