'The last million is not that important' - Ex-Bayern president Hoeness confident Alaba will not be lured away

The defender has been linked with the likes of Manchester City as he enters the final year of his contract

Ex- president Uli Hoeness says that David Alaba will not be lured away from the club, adding that "the last million is not that important" for a player that has found comfort with the giants.

Alaba has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich in recent weeks as the defender has just 12 months left on his contract.

are among the clubs reportedly eager to sign him, although new Bayern team-mate and former Man City star Leroy Sane has urged the Austrian to snub any offer to leave Bayern.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently stated that he is confident that the club can keep hold of Alaba, who he dubbed "the black Beckenbauer".

And Hoeness also says that he believes Alaba's future remains with Bayern, as he says that moving to any other club would be a step backwards for the defender.

"I can only say from my own experience that the last million is not that important," he told DAZN and Goal. "He gets a secure job here, a lot of fun, home, a lot of love from the fans and acceptance, which he would have to work for at another club.

"There is no club that is as familiar, cosy and pleasant as FC Bayern. For him it would perhaps be a step forward financially, but in all other areas it would be a step backwards.

"And according to my feeling, at least the clubs he would like to go to have never knocked, fortunately. And that's why I hope that he will stay."

Alaba has been with Bayern since 2008, joining after emerging as a youth player for Wien.

The 28-year-old defender has made 382 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, winning nine league titles during his time in Munich.

Alaba was also a member of Bayern's 2012-13 -winning squad, and the German giants remain a favourite in this season's competition as well.

The Bundesliga champions are set to face on Saturday in their return to the competition, having amassed a 3-0 lead in the first leg between the two sides.