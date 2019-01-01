'The job I always dreamed of' - Solskjaer vows to deliver success to Man Utd fans after landing permanent role

The Norwegian has promised to bring trophies to Old Trafford after landing his ideal job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to deliver success after being named as manager on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian has presided over 14 wins from his 19 games in charge so far, including a memorable comeback against .

And the former Molde head coach, who replaced Jose Mourinho following his 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Boxing Day, admitted how thrilled he was to have landed the job of his dreams.

Having already enjoyed success with the Red Devils in his playing days, Solskjaer will now hope to grasp the opportunity to win silverware with the club as a manager with both hands.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here," Solskjaer said.

"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

