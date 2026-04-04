The jewel of Palmeiras is heading to Madrid… Who is the youngster who has caught Pérez’s eye?

Eduardo Conceição, the rising Brazilian talent at Palmeiras, is beginning to attract the attention of Europe’s top clubs, led by Real Madrid, who see him as a future star following in the footsteps of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes.

The player, who is just 16 years old, is highly regarded within the corridors of the Royal Club, with Spanish media reports confirming that Florentino Pérez’s management are monitoring him closely, given that his profile fits the recruitment policy the club has pursued for years, which is based on signing promising Brazilian talent before they break onto the world stage.

Conceição is a natural left winger, characterised by his high skill, speed and physical strength; he stands at 1.80 metres tall and is known for his dribbling ability and one-on-one skills.

Despite his young age, he has proven his superiority over his peers, having played for the Brazil Under-17s at the age of 15 and currently featuring for the Under-20s, reflecting his rapid development and the coaches’ confidence in his potential.

Observers believe the player possesses the ideal attributes for Real Madrid’s style of play, particularly in counter-attacks and exploiting space, as he is adept at moving down the flanks and demonstrates great tactical flexibility, making him an attractive option for a team lacking a right-wing option.

Despite the growing interest from the Spanish club, Conceição’s move to Europe will not be possible until he turns 18, in accordance with FIFA regulations – the same path taken by his compatriot Endrick before joining Real Madrid.

Joni Calafat, head of scouting at Real Madrid, is one of the most prominent advocates of signing the player, seeing him as a continuation of the club’s success in discovering Brazilian talent that has subsequently become global stars.

For his part, Conceição continues to develop quietly at Palmeiras, maintaining his focus away from the noise, at a time when competition is intensifying among the major European clubs vying for his services, in a race that looks set to be one of the most prominent stories of the transfer market in the coming years.