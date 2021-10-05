The Guerilla revolution ignites in Far Cry 6, releasing October 7 2021

Embrace the “Resolver” Spirit to Inflict Chaos Against Antón Castillo’s Forces

Ubisoft announced Far Cry® 6 will release on October 7 worldwide on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on Ubisoft+*, Ubisoft’s subscription service. It will support Arabic menus and subtitles across all platforms exclusively in the region.

Since its first series, the game has taken us across the globe, battling evil (and occasionally good) on tropical islands, across Africa, the Himalayas, and even in the US, with spin-offs and DLC pitting the player against aliens, cyborgs, and even yetis. Now we’ll be travelling to the fictional Caribbean Island of Yara amid civil unrest and a revolution following decades of economic sanctions.

In Far Cry 6, you’ll play as a revolutionary leader named Dani Rojas, an orphan that you choose to be either male or female at the beginning of the game. Rojas leaves the army with the aim of escaping the island, but when Castillo’s forces murder many innocents in front of them, Rojas decides enough is enough and joins the revolutionaries. Rojas’ story has a direct impact on the world and how the character reacts to the events on Yara, and how they interact with some of the other revolutionaries, such as the weapons expert Juan Cortez.

You’ll also be able to play as Far Cry villains with the season pass, such as Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Pagan Minn from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5.

The Fangs for Hire system returns, which first made an appearance in Far Cry 5 and allowed you to recruit animal companions to fight with them. We already know three of the recruitable Far Cry 6 amigos: a rooster with a nose-ring and a spikey collar, Guapo – a gold-toothed crocodile with impeccable fashion sense, and Chorizo, the “dangerously distracting weiner dog” and distracting he is, just look at that face…

In solo or two-player co-op, you will explore a vast and contrasted open world, from lush jungles to decaying cities. With Antón’s army controlling the air, roads, and seas, you will operate from hidden guerrilla camps across the country, gathering soldiers and resources while planning their next move. You will have to navigate the world and approach situations like true guerrilla fighters to make sure every strike against the regime hits hard.

If you purchase Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you will be able to upgrade their version to next gen at no additional cost on the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.***

Additionally, the standalone Ubicollectibles 26-cm tall figurine “Lions of Yara”, which showcases Antón Castillo, the President and leader of Yara, and his teenage son Diego, is now available for pre-orders on the Ubisoft Store. Includes a unique code that unlocks a weapon charm, the “The Lion of Yara.”

Article continues below

For more information on Far Cry 6, please visit: farcry.com

For the latest news on Far Cry 6 and all of Ubisoft’s games, please visit: news.ubisoft.com