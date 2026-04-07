The end of the Yamal crisis… jokes extinguish the flames of discord in Barcelona

Lamine Yamal’s outburst, the young Barcelona star, quickly subsided after the Atletico Madrid match in La Liga, without affecting the atmosphere inside the Catalan team.

Barcelona earned a valuable 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at their home, the “Metropolitano,” last Saturday in La Liga, before the two teams meet again tomorrow, Wednesday, this time at the “Spotify Camp Nou” in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Yamal raised questions after he refused to celebrate with his teammates following the winning goal against Atletico Madrid, and he left the pitch angrily, not listening to the words of his coach, Hansi Flick.

When asked about the strange scene, Flick said after the match: “Everything is fine in the dressing room.”

According to DAZN footage, the reason for Yamal’s anger was Jose Ramon de la Fuente, the goalkeeping coach, known for his passionate behavior and frequent dismissals from matches. He gave the player instructions during the match to pass the ball instead of shooting, as the game was nearing its end and the score was level at 1-1.

De la Fuente’s involvement in this kind of detail did not sit well with Yamal, who conveyed his displeasure to Flick.

The crisis ends quickly

But it seems that taking all three points from the Madrid side’s fortress helped calm things down quickly.

According to SER radio, a cheerful atmosphere prevailed on the plane on the way back to Barcelona, especially with the gap widening to 7 points over Real Madrid, which made things smoother.

It added: “It was nothing more than a fleeting outburst, and everyone exchanged jokes on the plane during the return trip to the city of Barcelona.”

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