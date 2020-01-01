'The deadline is super short' - Tuchel still not optimistic PSG's Mbappe will be fit for Champions League return

The forward looks set to miss a clash with Atalanta due to an ankle injury

Thomas Tuchel says he still does not expect Kylian Mbappe to be fit for 's upcoming clash with despite the forward's best efforts.

Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during PSG's Coupe de victory over , with the French forward seen on crutches for the ensuing celebration.

Shortly after, the club announced that Mbappe was facing a three-week absence, one that would keep him out of the Champions League opener on August 12.

Tuchel stated that it would take a "miracle" for Mbappe to be fit for the match against Atalanta, while team-mate Ander Herrera was a bit more hopeful as he said the club was "optimistic".

Former boss Arsene Wenger also weighed in on Mbappe's status, saying that he expects Mbappe to do whatever it takes to be fit for the upcoming match.

Ahead of a friendly against Sochaux on Wednesday, Tuchel says Mbappe is still doubtful, but the club will meet on Saturday to reassess Mbappe's status.

"I have no idea," Tuchel told beIN Sports. "I see Kylian every day. He's at the training centre. He works hard with the physiotherapists almost 24 hours a day.

"But the deadline is short, super short. We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta. But I do not expect too much. "

Mbappe isn't the only PSG star in danger of missing the upcoming Champions League match, as Marco Verratti is now a doubt for the game against Atalanta.

According to RMC Sport, Verratti suffered an injury in training on Tuesday following a clash with another player, and the Italian star was subsequently left out of PSG's squad for the match against Sochaux.

Neymar, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer and Presnel Kimpembe were also left out of Wednesday's friendly for precautionary reasons as the club looks ahead towards next week's Champions League clash.

PSG edged in their round of 16 tie, winning 3-2 on aggregate against the German side after two goals from Neymar and one from Juan Bernat.