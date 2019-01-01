The amazing stats behind Manchester United's miraculous PSG comeback

The Old Trafford outfit made history with Wednesday's stunning late win over the Ligue 1 leaders in the Champions League

It was a stunning comeback for .

A contentious late VAR decision awarded a penalty to the club at Parc des Princes, with Marcus Rashford netting from the spot four minutes into stoppage time to complete a 3-1 win over on the night and send the Old Trafford outfit through on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Manchester United entered the night down 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, with the turnaround the first time any side have advanced in a knockout tie after falling by two or more goals at home in the opening leg.

1 - Manchester United are the first team in Champions League history to progress to the next round having lost by two or more goals at home in the first leg of a knockout match. Incredible. #PSGMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2019

The make it even more striking, the winner from Rashford was the first penalty he has ever taken in a competitive match for Manchester United.

1 - Marcus Rashford's penalty was the first he has ever taken for Manchester United in a competitive match. Nerve. #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/wqa8jllGvF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2019

It was just the continuation of good form for the Old Trafford outfit, who have won more matches than any side in Europe’s top five leagues other than since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December.

Romelu Lukaku’s opening goal also saw the club equal a Matt Busby-era record for the Old Trafford outfit by netting in their 21st consecutive match away from home .

For PSG, the loss also continued a shocking trend.

Article continues below

The French giants have now fallen out at the first knockout stage for the last three Champions League tournaments. In 2017 the club coughed up a 4-0 first-leg lead over , while last season saw PSG dominated by to the tune of 5-2 over two legs.

PSG have now lost seven of their last 12 Champions League knockout matches.

Manchester United now join , and in the quarter-finals, though the Old Trafford side will have to turn their attention back to the league quickly, however, with a showdown against to come on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.