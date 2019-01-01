Live Scores
Manchester United

The amazing stats behind Manchester United's miraculous PSG comeback

The Old Trafford outfit made history with Wednesday's stunning late win over the Ligue 1 leaders in the Champions League

It was a stunning comeback for Manchester United

A contentious late VAR decision awarded a penalty to the Premier League club at Parc des Princes, with Marcus Rashford netting from the spot four minutes into stoppage time to complete a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on the night and send the Old Trafford outfit through on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.  

Manchester United entered the night down 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, with the turnaround the first time any side have advanced in a Champions League knockout tie after falling by two or more goals at home in the opening leg.  

The make it even more striking, the winner from Rashford was the first penalty he has ever taken in a competitive match for Manchester United. 

It was just the continuation of good form for the Old Trafford outfit, who have won more matches than any side in Europe’s top five leagues other than Manchester City since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December.  

Romelu Lukaku’s opening goal also saw the club equal a Matt Busby-era record for the Old Trafford outfit by netting in their 21st consecutive match away from home

For PSG, the loss also continued a shocking trend.  

The French giants have now fallen out at the first knockout stage for the last three Champions League tournaments. In 2017 the club coughed up a 4-0 first-leg lead over Barcelona, while last season saw PSG dominated by Real Madrid to the tune of 5-2 over two legs.  

PSG have now lost seven of their last 12 Champions League knockout matches.  

Manchester United now join Tottenham,  Ajax and Porto in the quarter-finals, though the Old Trafford side will have to turn their attention back to the league quickly, however, with a showdown against Arsenal to come on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

