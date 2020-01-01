When will the 2020 Malaysia Super League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup be played?

The new football season in Malaysia will kick off at the end of February and here are all the important dates for you to remember for the 2020 season.

The league starts on February 28 with Johor Darul Ta'zim hosting at the new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in a match that will also double up as the Charity Shield. The midway point of the league is scheduled for middle of May with the completion of the planned for July 19.

Meanwhile the starts on the first week of February with the preliminary qualifying rounds involving the amateur teams with the final planned for the July 25. After which the will start on August 4 with the final to be played on October, earlier than usual which will give Tan Cheng Hoe plenty of time to prepare for the 2020 .

Super League

February 28 - March1: Matchday 1

March 6-8: Matchday 2

March 10-11: Matchday 3

March 13-15: Matchday 4

April 2-5: Matchday 5

April 10-12: Matchday 6

April 17-19: Matchday 7

April 25-26: Matchday 8

April 28-29: Matchday 9

May 8-10: Matchday 10

May 12-13: Matchday 11

May 15-17: Matchday 12

May 19-20: Matchday 13

June 12-14: Matchday 14

June 16-17: Matchday 15

June 23-24: Matchday 16

June 30 - July 1: Matchday 17

July 3-5: Matchday 18

July 7-8: Matchday 19

July 10-12: Matchday 20

July 14-15: Matchday 21

July 17-19: Matchday 22

FA Cup

January 18: Preliminary Round draw

February 3-4: Preliminary Round

February 10: First Round draw

February 22-23: First Round

February 24: Second Round draw

March 17-18: Second Round

March 19:Third Round draw

April 14-15: Third Round

April 16: Quarterfinal draw

May 1-3: Quarterfinal 1

May 29-30: Quarterfinal 2

June 19-21: Semifinal 1

June 26-28: Semifinal 2

July 25: Final

Malaysia Cup

July 21: Draw

August 4-5: Matchday 1

August 7-9: Matchday 2

August 14-16: Matchday 3

August 18-19: Matchday 4

August 22-23: Matchday 5

September 11-13: Matchday 6

September 18-20: Quarterfinal 1

September 25-27: Quarterfinal 2

October 16-18: Semifinal 1

October 23-25: Semifinal 2

October 31: Final

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram