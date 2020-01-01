When will the 2020 Malaysia Super League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup be played?
The league starts on February 28 with Johor Darul Ta'zim hosting Kedah at the new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in a match that will also double up as the Charity Shield. The midway point of the league is scheduled for middle of May with the completion of the Super League planned for July 19.
Meanwhile the FA Cup starts on the first week of February with the preliminary qualifying rounds involving the amateur teams with the final planned for the July 25. After which the Malaysia Cup will start on August 4 with the final to be played on October, earlier than usual which will give Tan Cheng Hoe plenty of time to prepare for the 2020 AFF Championship.
Super League
February 28 - March1: Matchday 1
March 6-8: Matchday 2
March 10-11: Matchday 3
March 13-15: Matchday 4
April 2-5: Matchday 5
April 10-12: Matchday 6
April 17-19: Matchday 7
April 25-26: Matchday 8
April 28-29: Matchday 9
May 8-10: Matchday 10
May 12-13: Matchday 11
May 15-17: Matchday 12
May 19-20: Matchday 13
June 12-14: Matchday 14
June 16-17: Matchday 15
June 23-24: Matchday 16
June 30 - July 1: Matchday 17
July 3-5: Matchday 18
July 7-8: Matchday 19
July 10-12: Matchday 20
July 14-15: Matchday 21
July 17-19: Matchday 22
FA Cup
January 18: Preliminary Round draw
February 3-4: Preliminary Round
February 10: First Round draw
February 22-23: First Round
February 24: Second Round draw
March 17-18: Second Round
March 19:Third Round draw
April 14-15: Third Round
April 16: Quarterfinal draw
May 1-3: Quarterfinal 1
May 29-30: Quarterfinal 2
June 19-21: Semifinal 1
June 26-28: Semifinal 2
July 25: Final
Malaysia Cup
July 21: Draw
August 4-5: Matchday 1
August 7-9: Matchday 2
August 14-16: Matchday 3
August 18-19: Matchday 4
August 22-23: Matchday 5
September 11-13: Matchday 6
September 18-20: Quarterfinal 1
September 25-27: Quarterfinal 2
October 16-18: Semifinal 1
October 23-25: Semifinal 2
October 31: Final
Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram