'That was for the West Brom fans at home!' - Leicester star Vardy taunts Baggies supporters after opening-day double

The 33-year-old cupped his ears to the empty stands as his side started the new season with a win

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy mocked fans after helping his side to a 3-0 victory against the Premier League newcomers on Sunday.

After international Timothy Castagne opened the scoring for the Foxes 10 minutes into the second half, Vardy put the game beyond doubt in the late stages when he netted two penalties.

The international, who has now scored six times in eight appearances against the Baggies, celebrated by cupping his ears in the empty stadium and said after the game that the gesture was for the home side's fans watching on television.

"It's massive for us, especially with how we finished last season and not having long to turn it around. We are delighted for three points," the 33-year-old told Sky Sports in a post-match interview.

"I practice penalties every week so I knew where I would hit those. I've enjoyed playing here over the years and scoring goals so that celebration was for the West Brom fams at home.

"Timothy Castagne was brilliant, he thoroughly deserved his goal and he gets into those areas. Wilfred Ndidi did brilliant in defence."

Fellow Foxes scorer Castagne, who joined Brendan Rodgers' side this summer from , was delighted to find the net in his first appearance for the club.

"First of all we got the win. We didn't get a goal against us and I got my first goal. It was a dream debut," the 24-year-old full-back said after the game.

"It's nice to play with [fellow Belgian Dennis Praet]. He gave me a very nice assist. I had three training sessions, I still have some things to learn like the runs they make.

"I like this type of play, also the pressure. That's why I came here. I played in the back four in Belgium so I'm quite used to it - although it's not the same level. The coach helped me a lot in these three days."

Leicester, who finished fifth in the English top flight last season, are in action again next Sunday when they host at the King Power Stadium and face in the two days later.