Tampines Rovers' 2019 AFC Cup group stage fixtures

SPL giants Tampines Rovers will take on teams from Myanmar and Cambodia in their bid for AFC Cup glory

SPL (Singapore Premier League) giants Tampines Rovers will begin their 2019 AFC Cup campaign on the 26th of February by playing sides from Cambodia and Myanmar.

Below are the fixtures:

Tampines Rovers v Yangon United/ Zwekapin United FC (A)

26 February 2019

Tampines Rovers v Hanoi FC (H)

12 March 2019

Tampines Rovers v Nagaworld (A)

2 April 2019

Tampines Rovers v Nagaworld (H)

17 April 2019

Tampines Rovers v Yangon United/ Zwekapin United FC (H)

1 May 2019

Tampines Rovers v Hanoi FC (A)

15 May 2019