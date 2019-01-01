Tammy Abraham: Chelsea star expects Fifa 20 to increase his pace rating

In the wake of his goal-laden run, the Anglo-Nigerian is looking forward to an improvement on his pace statistics

Wolverhampton Wanderers-slaying Tammy Abraham has called for an upgrade on his pace evaluation from EA Sports.

The 21-year-old has been in red-hot form for following his loan return from the Championship.

Abraham moved to the top of the English Premier League scoring charts with his hat-trick against , the doubles against and , to take his goal haul to seven.

He has demanded an improvement in his overall rating of 76, especially his 74-rated pace.

@EASPORTSFIFA expecting an increase in pace please 😳🤔 pic.twitter.com/qWsvdNgHTd — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) September 15, 2019

The Anglo- joins Eric Dier who also expressed his unhappiness with his pace on Fifa 20.

"I know mine's going to be disrespectful - I know they're going to disrespect my speed," Dier said on Spurs TV.

"I think people have a false perception of my speed. If yours is 74, I'm not looking forward to mine.

's Lionel Messi (94) has the highest rating ahead of ’ Cristiano Ronaldo (93), followed closely behind by international Neymar (92) who make up the best three players on the new game.