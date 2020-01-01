Swansea City’s Andre Ayew nominated for Championship Player of the Month for December

The Ghana forward was at his stellar best in the previous month, helping the Swans back to promotion contention

Andre Ayew is among the nominees for the Championship Player of the Month for December.

The 30-year-old put in his best performance during the month, scoring five goals as the Swans claimed two wins, two draws and two defeats to put themselves back in the hunt for Premier League promotion.

His goals came in a four-game streak against , (brace), Luton Town and , winning the Man of the Match in all but the former.

Swansea presently are in sixth place in the Championship with 41 points from 26 games. The South club were on the receiving end of a heavy 5-1 defeat by fellow second-tier side Queens Park in the third round of the at the weekend.

Ayew was rested and completed left out for the tie.

The former man is battling for the Player of the Month prize alongside ’s Luke Ayling, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, defender Tom Lees, midfielder Lee Tomlin and ’s Jed Wallace.