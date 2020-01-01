Super-sub En-Nesyri bags brace as 10-man Sevilla edge past FC Krasnodar

The Morocco international scored two decisive goals to help his side clinch their second win in the top European competition

Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice as secured a comeback 3-2 victory over Krasnodar in Wednesday’s game.

The 23-year-old forward boosted his side’s chances of advancing into the knock-out stages of the European competition with his eye-catching displays at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The international was afforded his second appearance for the Palanganas in the Champions League this season and scored two quick-fire goals.

More teams

Sevilla started the game on the backfoot allowing the Russian club to dominate proceedings in the opening 30 minutes and paid for it when Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Four minutes later, Marcus Berg doubel the lead with a well-taken strike from the penalty spot which seemed to awake Sevilla .

The Palanganas then pressed for a goal before the half-time break and were rewarded for their efforts when Ivan Rakitic fired his strike into the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

Moments before the break, Sevilla suffered a blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Jesus Navas received a straight red card for tripping Kristoffer Olsson, who was racing towards goal.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui made some tactical changes after the restart, introducing En-Nesyri for Joan Jordan at the hour mark.

Nine minutes after his introduction, the Morocco international announced himself in the encounter with a goal to level matter.

The forward pounced on a loose ball after a defensive flop from Brazilian Kaio and put his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

En-Nesyri then completed his brace in the 72nd minute after receiving a fine pass from Rakitic which was enough to ensure his side secures all three points at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Article continues below

The victory propelled the Palanganas to the second on Group E table after gathering seven points from three games.

En-Nesyri has now scored four goals in 10 games across all competitions in the current campaign and will hope to add to the tally when Sevilla take on Osasuna in their next outing.