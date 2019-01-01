Super sub Charity Adule rescues Eibar against Alaves

The Nigerian forward came off the bench to salvage a point for the hosts against their rivals in a dramatic stalemate

Super-sub Charity Adule helped hold to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s all Reto Iberdrola friendly fixture.

The hosts came into the match in fifth with 24 points - a spot above their visitors - on the Spanish log after 14 matches.

Eibar made a poor start to the game as Alaves gained a 1-0 first-half lead before adding the second three minutes after the restart.

Article continues below

In the 61st minute, Adule was brought into the match and the home side pulled one back in the 11 minutes later before the Nigerian struck a minute from time to ensure a draw.

This afternoon, Charity @AduleC came on as a second half substitute to rescue @SDEibar with her injury time header to force a 2-2 draw against @Alaves_eus in Saturday friendly in Ipurea. #retoiberdrola pic.twitter.com/oLYktwrd4Q — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) December 28, 2019

The 26-year-old international has now scored seven goals in 11 matches for Eibar this season, while 's Olivia Anokye played from start to finish in Ipurea.

The draw will boost Eibar's readiness for the league resumption on January 5 when they host Gijón in their next league tie.