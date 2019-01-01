Super Falcons crash out of Women's World Cup after Germany defeat

The Super Falcons have been eliminated from the Women's World Cup after losing to the two-time champions in Grenoble

's hopes of reaching the Women's World Cup quarterfinals ended after a 3-0 loss to in Grenoble on Saturday.

First half goals from Alexandra Popp, Sara Dabritz plus Lea Schuller's second-half effort sent the African champions packing from the world stage.

Having reached the knockouts, the Super Falcons were hoping to secure a quarterfinal spot but eventually capitulated to Die Nationalelf at Stade des Alpes.



Poop's header after 20 minutes gave the Germans the lead before Daebritz doubled the advantage from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Hopes for a late fightback for Thomas Dennerby's side were dealt the killer blow when Schuller's 82nd-minute strike confirmed the exit of the Africans.

The loss means Nigeria have now failed to win a knockout game in all eighth campaign in the tournament.

Nigeria's elimination from the competition leaves , who are scheduled to face on Sunday, as the only remaining African side left in the showpiece.