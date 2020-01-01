Super Eagles coach Rohr's job is not available - NFF

Having indicated his interest to continue in his role, the governing body has handed the German tactician paperwork for a possible new deal

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been sent contract guidelines according to an official of the Football Federation (NFF).

The 66-year-old has two months left on his current deal and negotiations were expected to have started in January but in March Rohr said he was still waiting to hear from the governing body.

The delay of the NFF to open negotiations with the German tactician has generated speculation the federation might be unwilling to renew the German tactician's contract.

Former internationals Finidi George, Emmanuel Amuneke and Sunday Oliseh have been linked to the role but they have denied showing interest.

Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye has made a clarification on the contract situation of the German tactician, who has expressed his interest to continue as the manager of the three-time African champions.

“The NFF has not declared Gernot Rohr’s position vacant. I don’t know where the news that different coaches have been contacted by the NFF to coach the Super Eagles is coming from," he told the Guardian.

“Rohr’s contract as the Super Eagles coach is still on until June and the NFF has sent him new contract guidelines to sign.

"I believe at the end of the day, everything will be sorted out by both parties because Rohr is still interested in coaching the Super Eagles.

“If there is any issue that emanates from the contract, the NFF will issue official information on that to the media. Rohr is still in charge of the Super Eagles and he is in a cordial relationship with the NFF."

Rohr guided the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup in and led the side to finish third at the 2019 in .

The Super Eagles were scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game in March before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus.