Super Cup 2019: Jesus Tato - FC Goa not bothered by the opposition in final

The FC Goa assistant coach wholeheartedly praised star Indian winger Jackichand Singh....

Rolling over champions Chennai City in the 2019 Super Cup semifinal, are just a match away from lifting first ever title in their history.

Chennai City were looking unstoppable after their wins against and but their short juggernaut came to an end in front of the Gaurs who won the contest 3-0 on Tuesday.

Speaking about the opposition, FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato said, “Before the game, we knew that are a team with a lot of potential. We also knew some of their players from the past. We outplayed them as they score suggests and all the credit goes to the players.

“Chennai City had a very high level today and throughout the season. But today they could not do much because of the level of our players. Chennai has very good quality players but today we kept the possession and made them run behind the ball. In the end, if we maintain our style and the players give their hundred per cent then we are a very tough team to face.”

Tato heaped praise on star Indian performer of the team Jackichand Singh but did not forget to point out that it was the team effort which won them the match.

He said, “When we started the season we knew about the potential of Jackichand Singh and our job was to give him confidence and increase the level. Today, of course, he showed everybody that level he can play in. He created a lot of chances. I think Chennai’s defence had a big problem on his side. But not only Jackichand, but all the players also did a good job. The players listen to the ideas of the coach. That idea increases the levels of the players.”

The Spaniard mentioned that they will utilise the three days gap before the final and come back stronger and try to win the competition. He also mentioned that he has no preference between and as Goa’s possible opposition.

“Our target was to reach the final and we are in the final so tomorrow we will watch the other semifinal and try to analyse both the teams. We will utilise the gap we have before the final, take rest and be prepared. We will give 100 per cent in the final. About the opponent we have not thought yet,” said Sergio Lobera’s assistant.