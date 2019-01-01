Super Cup 2019: AIFF deny I-League clubs' request to reschedule qualifiers

The AIFF has made it clear the 2019 Super Cup cannot be restarted...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has denied the clubs' request to restart the 2019 Super Cup, Goal can confirm.

Nine I-League clubs had earlier informed the Indian FA that they are willing to take part in the Super Cup 2019 after AIFF president Praful Patel reached out to the clubs on Thursday and assured them that he will hold a meeting with them in mid-April.

After initially deciding to withdraw from the competition citing AIFF's unfair treatment towards the clubs, the I-League clubs' unison expressed their willingness to take part in the knock-out competition if all the clubs are allowed to take part.

However, as Goal reported earlier, matches given as walkovers cannot be replayed according to the regulations of the national cup competition. The AIFF has made it clear to the clubs that the regulations must be adhered to and that it would be unfair towards the opposing teams - , and - that took the field for the matches which did not take place.

, FC and failed to turn up for their Super Cup qualifiers on March 15 and March 16.

Due to the I-League clubs' absence on the match days, the AIFF awarded Delhi Dynamos, FC Pune City and Chennaiyin FC wins by virtue of walkovers.