Super Cup 2019: Carles Cuadrat - Teams missing games is not nice for football

Carles Cuadrat wants Bengaluru FC to be the third team to beat Chennai City FC this season

not only received a walkover in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2019 Super Cup, they did not need have to travel to Bhubaneshwar for the slated fixture as had opted not to register their team for the tournament.

The coach of the (ISL) outfit, Carles Cuadrat, mentioned that his team is raring to go in the competition. They are set to face in the final eight on Thursday.

"We are anxious to play. We would have preferred to play against Mohun Bagan. As a coach and players, what we want is to play. It was a shame that we missed the game. [Teams missing their games] is not nice for football," remared the Spaniard.

About the challenge at hand, he said, "I think it can be a nice game. Winners of the two different competions of the country to play against each other is nice to put the leagues in comparison and to put a good show for the supporters."

The two sides did come face to face in a pre-season friendly and Cuadrat only had good words to impart about the way their southern counterparts approach the game.

"We (Bengaluru) played against them in the pre-season last September and they won 2-1. We know that they are dangerous and they can provide a challenge to our team.

"I have to be honest. When I saw the quality of their Spaniards, I said 'Wow! These guys know how to play the game'. The Indian players around them also show that they are a good team.

After more than 20 games, only and have managed to win against them. So it means a lot. We will try to be the third team to beat Chennai," he announced.

Carles Cuadrat looked reflected on his approach in the ISL final against in order to address the way he reads games.

"Both teams have a very offensive way to play. I think both teams will try to arrive at the [opponent's] goal. If you saw in the final against Goa, looking at their foreigners, I could have chosen to play more offensive or defensive. I went for a more offensive team with only one foreigner in the defense ," he explained.

"What I can say is that, we are three games away from a trophy and we are going to give our best, because it is something that can be very special to win two trophies in one season."

Asked to describe the kind of challenge Bengaluru FC's Miku and Chennai City FC's Pedro Manzi can pose, Cuadrat quipped, "We have Rahul (Bheke) who has been scoring goals and giving us some trophies."

He continued, "I think that they both (Miku and Manzi) have been doing wonderful things in the season. Not only do they score goals, the way they play is very good. It's what we say about Miku.

"He is not only scoring but making movements to enable Sunil and Udanta to take advantage and create some good chances. Manzi is also that kind of a player who can also give assists. So it will be interesting how we can stop Manzi and how Chennai City can stop our strikers."