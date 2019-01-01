Super Cup 2019: Manuel Lanzarote powers ATK past Real Kashmir

Manuel Lanzarote grabbed a goal and an assist as ATK progressed into the quarterfinal of the 2019 Super Cup...

A spirited second-half display helped beat in the round-of-16 fixture of the 2019 Super Cup on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Balwant Singh (26') headed in the first goal but Mason Robertson (31') equalised within minutes. Manuel Lanzarote's (79') stunning finish and Santos' (83') strike after coming on as a substitute settled the tie in ATK's favour.

Real Kashmir had Bilal Khan in goal with Mason Robertson being handed freedom to roam forward. The likes of Bazie Armand and Danish Farooq featured in David Robertson's strong lineup that was spearheaded by Abednego Kofi Tetteh.

Steve Coppell named a very strong lineup, with John Johnson and Andre Bikey being paired up in central defence. Gerson Vieira and Pronay Halder formed a double pivot, freeing up Manuel Lanzarote and Edu Garcia in the attacking third.

Manuel Lanzarote announced his presence in the attacking third as early as the second minute. His defence-splitting through-ball released Edu Garcia into the box but the former Bengaluru midfielder lobbed the ball into the stands.

Mason Robertson produced a similar pass a few minutes later, this time from the right flank and releasing Abednego Tetteh into space. The Ghanaian striker zoomed past Andre Bikey as if the centre-back wasn't there but dragged his low shot wide of the goal.

After a bit of passing and prodding, Balwant Singh broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. Lanzarote delivered an excellent cross towards the far post from the right flank for the Indian striker who headed into the net.

ATK's advantage lasted just five minutes. Thapa forwarded the ball to Mason from midfield and the defender shifted the ball onto his right foot before hitting the bottom left corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Edu Garcia and Lanzarote combined well to give Balwant a chance to double his tally after the break. Lanzarote headed Garcia's cross from the left into the path of Balwant who failed to get a shot away before Bilal Khan got to the ball. ATK continued to dominate possession in the second half but failed to threaten defence.

A corner-kick and a piece of individual brilliance in the 79th minute put ATK back in the lead. Edu Garcia's delivery from the corner flag met Lanzarote's left foot at the edge of the box which produced a stupendous side-footed volley that flew past Bilal Khan into the top left corner of the net.

Santos made an impact after coming on as a substitute. Aaron Katebe misjudged the flight of a headed ball by Johnson, allowing the ATK striker to strike the ball neatly into net to double the lead.

ATK will take on in the quarterfinal on April 5 at the same venue.