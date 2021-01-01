'Sule is like playing against a wall!' - Holstein Kiel's Jae-Sung Lee ecstatic after defeating Bayern Munich

The second tier side pulled off a surprise win against the Bundesliga champions but the striker was impressed by the strength of some of their players

Holstein Kiel forward Jae-Sung Lee says he felt like he was playing against a wall when he took on Niklas Sule in his side's shock DFB Pokal win against .

The 2. side drew 2-2 with the German champions in normal time before going on to win the second round tie 8-7 on penalties on Wednesday.

Lee, 28, lined up in the centre of the home side's attack but had a difficult time against Bayern defenders Sule and Lucas Hernandez.

More teams

The international was impressed by the strength of some of the Bayern squad, highlighting Sule as a particularly challenging opponent.

"You can't even describe how good they are. They are definitely wonderful players," he told Goal.

"It’s a great chance to play against players like them. This game made me think about more and more what I need to make up for and which things I am short of.

"I was like, am I playing against a wall?! Sule is physically very, very good. In the league, it was not that hard to compete with the opposing defenders, but with Niklas it was definitely another thing."

It took a Hauke Wahl goal deep into second-half stoppage time to secure the draw that kept Holstein Kiel's hopes alive.

After the shock victory, Lee had a sleepless night and his mind drifted back to South Korea's win against in the 2018 World Cup.

"I couldn’t sleep even a second. I don’t know what happened! I feel like dreaming right now and I just remembered the game against Germany, where we won," he added.

"It’s a similar feeling. But I think this Pokal match touches me more because the match was just yesterday.

"When the score was 2-1, I was like: 'Ok, We did a good job, though'. At the very moment, Hauke ran from back side to forward very quickly and evened the score! I could even not imagine it like that situation. It's not over until it's over."

Article continues below

He added: “I already knew we're doing an excellent job [when the DFB Pokal second round draw was made]. We have good passing play and have had a good season as well.

"So I wondered what it would be like when we meet a team like Bayern, who won the treble last season. I was wondering if we can play our game as usual.

"For sure, it was a very difficult game, but I’m very proud of my team in terms of that we showed our own game to Bayern, we didn’t give up that easily. I’m so proud of it.”