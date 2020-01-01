Struggling Galaxy fire Schelotto with club sitting in last place

The club moved on from the Argentine after less than two seasons with Dominic Kinnear to serve as interim boss for the remainder of the season

The have parted ways with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto with the club sitting last in the Western Conference.

Schelotto took charge of the Galaxy last season, with the former star returning to as a coach after leading Boca Juniors to the 2018 Copa Libertadores final.

The Argentine led the club to a fifth-place finish and a postseason appearance during his first season, with the Galaxy taking down before falling to rivals in their second playoff match.

However, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure this summer the Galaxy have struggled, amassing just 18 points through 19 MLS games.

And those struggles have cost Schelotto his job after just 59 total games, with the Galaxy now turning to Dominic Kinnear as interim manager for the rest of the season.

“Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese in a statement.

“The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles.

"As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club.”

Following Ibrahimovic's departure, the Galaxy turned to Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, but the Mexican star has failed to live up to his lofty price tag.

The former star has scored just one goal in 10 games with the Galaxy failing to win a match with the Mexican on the field.

Hernandez missed the Galaxy's clash with LAFC last weekend before also being left out of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the .

"I think it has been a very challenging year for everyone and certainly for Javier," Te Kloese told ESPN. "He came in with high, high expectations, from him, from ourselves, from everybody.

"We haven’t been able to connect those high expectations so far. There’s no truth to the rumors of him going to Chivas or anything else."

The Galaxy have three matches left in their season as they will still face , the and the .