Stones tips Sterling to land Player of the Tournament prize after starring for England at Euro 2020

A Manchester City colleague of the in-form forward believes his efforts for the Three Lions this summer deserve to be recognised

John Stones believes Raheem Sterling deserves to be named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, with the Manchester City forward inspiring England to a place in the final.

Italy lie in wait for the Three Lions on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate looking to bring an end to 55 years of hurt for a success-starved nation.

Sterling will have a prominent role to play in his plans, having netted three goals across six lively performances, and club colleague Stones says the 26-year-old has been a talismanic presence for his country.

What has been said?

England centre-half Stones has told reporters of Sterling's influence, with the City star delivering a perfect response to his critics: "I've said it all along but I'm a big fan of Raheem's.

"I believe and I'd love to see him get player of the tournament. What he's done for us and the unselfish part of his game goes unspoken about.

"But as players we see it. He's been a great threat going forward with how direct he's been in the games and it has been great playing with him.

"I'm sure he will be giving everything on Sunday, being that direct, and hopefully get another goal and see where it takes us."

The bigger picture

Sterling has been a scapegoat for England failings in the past, but has starred for Southgate's side in a memorable summer of 2021.

He hit the ground running with a match-winning effort against Croatia, before going on to find the target against Czech Republic and Germany.

Sterling also won the controversial penalty that allowed the Three Lions to edge a semi-final showdown with Denmark that went to extra-time, with opposition defences struggling to contain him.

Stones added of a man he tasted Premier League title glory alongside last season: "I couldn't be happier for him.

Article continues below

"He has gone through some difficult times personally and I can only speak from my point of view and what I have been through, but you can see it has motivated him and he has come out the other end a better player.

"That is what top, top players do – they find something or they find a way when something isn't going well to succeed and excel as a person and as a player and Raheem has done that on and off the pitch, so all I can say is that he really deserves it."

Further reading