Still a big gap between Arsenal and Liverpool - Arteta

The Gunners boss was quick to stress that there remains a considerable difference between the two clubs right now

manager Mikel Arteta believes there is still a big gap between his side and reigning Premier League champions .

Arteta's side scraped to a Carabao Cup win over the Reds on Thursday night with the match ending 0-0 before goalkeeper Bernd Leno proved decisive for the Gunners in a penalty shootout.

Arsenal have now won three out of four games played against Liverpool since Arteta took charge at the Emirates - with two of those victories confirmed via spot-kicks.

The Reds did, however, beat the Gunners 3-1 in the Premier League last month and accrued 43 more points in the league last season.

While fully aware Arsenal need to keep improving, Arteta believes his side are on the right track as they look to reach Liverpool's level.

"I am really happy with the performance. I think the boys were exceptional. We corrected a few things from Monday and it was superb," Arteta told Sky Sports post-match.

"We competed much better, the level of aggression we had, the way we pressed them really high was exceptional.

"Bernd Leno was really good. When we needed him we had him. You need a top individual performance to win at Anfield and that is what we had tonight.

"I really have belief in Bernd. I know him really well and what he can give us. We didn't want Emiliano Martínez to go but it was probably the right thing for both parties to do.

"To come here and play with the determination and courage is a big step forward for the team. They are on the right path.

"The gap towards Liverpool is still big. We will keep improving to try and reach their level."

Arsenal have been drawn against in the quarter-finals and Arteta is ready to once again take on the club he learned his trade at under Pep Guardiola.

"I was waiting and enjoying the victory and then we have to play Manchester City," Arteta added. "It is what is, there are a lot of tough teams left in the competition and we will prepare for it."