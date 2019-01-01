Stephen Odey fires FC Zurich to Europa League Qualification spot

The Nigeria international scored his third goal in four games to help Ludovic Magnin’s men past Marc Schneider’s side

Stephen Odey helped FC Zurich to Qualification spot with his goal in their 3-0 victory over Thun in a Swiss game at Letzigrund on Wednesday.

The forward scored his 14th goal of the season across all competitions as Ludovic Magnin’s men claimed their second consecutive win.

Benjamin Kololli opened the scoring in the 31st minute from the penalty spot before Odey doubled the lead four minutes later after he was set up by Marco Schonbachler.

Assan Ceesay sealed the victory in the 36th minute to wrap up the commanding first-half performance from Zurich.

Odey featured for the duration of the game in his 30th Super League appearance this season.

On the international scene, the forward will not be part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2019 later in the year, having been omitted from Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional list for the tournament.

are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

The three-time Africa Champions kick off their campaign in the tournament against Burundi on June 23.