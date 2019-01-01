Stephane Sessegnon's goal earns Genclerbirligi first point of the season vs Trabzonspor

The Benin international helped the visitors grab a crucial point on the road with his maiden strike of the season

Stephane Sessegnon scored a goal in Genclerbirligi's 2-2 draw against Trabzonspor in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The former and PSG midfielder finished off Candeias's cross with his well-placed shot in the 85th minute that ensured both teams share the spoils at the Medical Park Stadium.

Sessegnon was on parade from start to finish for the visitors while Togo's Floyd Ayite and 's Sadio Diallo were introduced as 70th-minute substitutes.

Former captain John Obi Mikel was in action for Trabzonspor alongside compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme while Ogenyi Onazi and 's Caleb Ekuban missed out due to injuries.

The stalemate handed Genclerbirligi their first point of the season as they sit 17th in the Turkish Super Lig log while Trabzonspor are eighth with six points from four matches.