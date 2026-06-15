Stay up late and celebrate the football matches-PepsiCo launches a limited-edition "Pepsi® Night Edition"

PepsiCo has launched 'Pepsi® Night Edition', a limited-edition drink for football fans across the Middle East who stay up late to catch every match moment.

Football is deeply loved across the region, and many blockbuster matches kick off after dark.

The bold new "Pepsi® Night Edition" delivers the familiar taste with an extra shot of caffeine, keeping fans alert and celebrating their devotion long after the final whistle.

To mark the launch, Pepsi® has deployed specially designed vending machines in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, giving visitors a chance to claim a free "Pepsi® Awake Kit". These kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and each includes a can of "Pepsi® Night Edition" to keep fans powered up on match night, plus "The Keeper"—a built-in phone holder that ensures they don't miss a single moment of the action— and a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark T-shirt inspired by those unforgettable late-night matches.





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Karim Mohsen, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Middle East and Africa, said: "Football fans here go to extraordinary lengths to catch every crucial moment. Whether they're staying up past midnight, gathering with friends for a match, or tracking every second from kick-off to the final whistle, regional passion for the game is unmatched. Pepsi® Night Edition was crafted to celebrate these fans and keep them energised and engaged from kickoff to the final whistle. This season, Pepsi® is proud to be their late-night partner."

In Riyadh, fans can find 'Pepsi® Night Edition' vending machines at the 'Tifo Fan Zone' in 'Al Nakheel Mall' on 15 June and at the 'Goal Park Fan Zone' on 'Roshon Front' on 21-22 June. In Dubai, the activation will run at The Beach, JBR on 20 and 21 June, offering fans a chance to claim their limited-edition "Awake Kit".

Every stop in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also host live T-shirt printing, letting supporters customise a limited-edition shirt with the exact time they collect it—a unique memento of the night. Each machine will also serve as a live Snapchat hub: photograph it, tag Pepsi®, and share your location on the "Snap Map"; Pepsi® may even reward you with extra surprises.





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Event Schedule

Riyadh

"Tifo Van Zone", "Al Nakheel Mall"

15 June, 9:30 PM – 12:30 AM





"Jol Park Fan Zone", "Al Roshan Front"

21 June – 10:00 pm – 1:00 am

22 June – 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM





Dubai

The Beach, JBR

20 June – 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

21 June – 10:00 pm – 12:00 am





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Fans are strongly urged to arrive early, as a limited run of "Awake Kits" will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For full details and the latest updates, follow @pepsi_arabia and @pepsi_saudi

on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.