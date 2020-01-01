'I would like to stay at Roma for another few years' - Arsenal loanee Mkhitaryan hoping for permanent Stadio Olimpico switch

The Armenian is due to return to Emirates Stadium this summer, but he would prefer to remain in Italy

loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted that he "would like to be at for another few years", but also says he will be "ready to play" if Mikel Arteta calls him back to the Emirates Stadium.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan in September, with no option or obligation to buy included in the final deal.

The 31-year-old has been hampered by a string of niggling injuries at Stadio Olimpico, but has still been able to contribute six goals and three assists to the Giallorossi's cause in 17 appearances.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has publicly expressed his desire to see Mkhitaryan 's services retained beyond the end of the 2019-20 campaign, telling Sky Sports back in February: "He is a player who makes great decisions on the pitch and I would also like to keep Mkhi in our team."

However, Arsenal head coach Arteta has also opened the door for the Armenia international to return to north London, insisting the midfielder "is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best".

Mkhitaryan claims he would not complain if he was forced to remain on the Gunners' books, but concedes he would rather secure a permanent move to Roma if the two clubs can reach an agreement over the summer.

"Of course I would like to be at Roma next season, not only next season [but] for another few years," Mkhitaryan said on the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast.

"But I still have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they will agree on terms of the transfer fee.

"So my thinking is to train hard, to play hard, to look forward to what’s going to happen.

"Of course, if I’m not going to stay at Roma I have to go back to Arsenal. I’m not complaining, football life changes so quickly so you have to be ready to play wherever you are.

"If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Rome."